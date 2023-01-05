Jones (concussion) returned to practice Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
After not practicing in any capacity Wednesday due to the concussion he sustained back in Week 16 versus the Bengals, Jones has since returned to Thursday's session. In order to suit up Sunday versus the Bills, he'll still need to clear all necessary protocols at some point this week.
