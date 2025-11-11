Patriots' Marcus Jones: Back to full practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (elbow) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Jones inked a three-year contract extension last week and looks ready to rock for Thursday night's game against the Jets after he was listed as limited Monday. Jones has appeared in all 10 games this season, recording 43 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, nine pass breakups, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery. Jones has also returned 15 punts for 234 yards and one touchdown.
