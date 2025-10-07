Jones recorded seven tackles (five solo) and two pass breakups, including one interception, in the Patriots' win over the Bills on Sunday night.

Jones also handled one punt return but gained zero yards. On defense, Jones played 77 percent of the snaps, and his seven tackles and two pass breakups were new season-highs. His interception of Josh Allen was a red-zone pick in the third quarter. On the season, Jones has racked up 23 tackles (17 solo) and three pass breakups.