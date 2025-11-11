Patriots' Marcus Jones: Dealing with elbow injury
By RotoWire Staff
Jones (elbow) was a limited participant in Monday's walkthrough practice.
Jones logged four tackles (two solo) during the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday, but he appears to have come out of that game with an elbow injury. With the Patriots playing the Jets on Thursday, the third-year corner will have two more opportunities to increase his practice participation and avoid an injury designation for Week 11.