Jones (concussion) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones' addition to the injury report comes as a surprise, as there was no previous report of him having suffered a concussion. It's unclear as to when it happened, as the rookie was significantly involved once again in Saturday's loss to the Bengals. If Jones is going to suit up Sunday against the Dolphins, he'll have to clear the hurdles of concussion protocols first.
