Jones (ankle) finished with four punt returns for 109 yards and a touchdown after re-entering Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Jones exited during the second half and was deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury. While the extent of this issue is still unclear, the rookie was able to come back in and finished with the lone touchdown of the day, as he brought back Braden Mann's line-drive punt 84 yards to the house with just five seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. Jones' punt-return touchdown was the first in the NFL during the 2022 season.