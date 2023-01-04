Jones (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Jones didn't play in Week 17 due to a concussion and remains sidelined to start Week 18 prep. The rookie defensive back isn't trending in the right direction, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before New England needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against the Bills.
