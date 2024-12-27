The Patriots placed Jones (hip) on injured reserve Friday.
The move ends Jones' 2024 season. He'd already been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Chargers after missing Week 16. Jones finishes his third season with 58 tackles (48 solo), 10 pass breakups, including one interception, and two fumble recoveries across 14 contests.
