Jones is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Jets with an ankle injury.

Jones appears to picked up this issue at some point during the second half, leaving him with less than one quarter to return before the end of this contest. The rookie cornerback has played a limited role on defense over the first eight games of the season, as his primary value has come as New England's starting punt returner. In his absence, either Myles Bryant or Jabrill Peppers will likely handle the team's punt-return duties.