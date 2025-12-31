Jones recorded two solo tackles during the Patriots' 42-10 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Jones has logged two tackles or less five times this season, four of which have come over his last six games. He's also seen his snap count on defense decrease over the Patriots' last two games, though his lack of playing time Sunday likely had more to do with New England holding a commanding lead by halftime. Jones has accumulated 63 tackles (45 solo), including 1.0 sacks, 11 pass defenses (three interceptions, including a pick-six) and one fumble recovery through 16 regular-season games.