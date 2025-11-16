Patriots' Marcus Jones: Logs two tackles Week 11
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones posted two tackles during the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday.
Jones was cleared to play after working through an elbow injury leading up to Thursday's game, though he tied a season low in both tackles and defensive snaps (38). The 2022 third-rounder is up to 45 tackles (31 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and nine pass defenses (two interceptions) through 11 regular-season games.
