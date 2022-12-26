Jones recorded a 15-yard reception, 14 tackles (one for loss) and returned a 69-yard interception for a touchdown in Saturday's 22-18 loss to the Bengals.

The third-round rookie also accrued 76 yards as a return man to finish the day with a total of 87 snaps between special teams, offense and defense. He also joined an exclusive club with his third-quarter interception, as he joined Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as the only other player in NFL history to record touchdowns of 40-plus yards in all three phases in a single season. Despite Jones' penchant for big plays, head coach Bill Belichick said that the Patriots won't look to dramatically expand the 24-year-old's role on offense so that special teams and defense can remain his main areas of focus, according to Mark Daniels of The Springfield Republican.