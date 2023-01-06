Jones doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against New England, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Jones didn't practice Wednesday due to a concussion that sidelined him for Week 17, but he returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant and logged a full session Friday, clearing him for Week 18. Across 14 appearances, the rookie third-round pick has totaled 33 tackles, seven pass defenses, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.