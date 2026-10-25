Jones registered nine tackles (five solo), including 1.0 sacks, and returned one punt for 19 yards in Thursday's loss to the Bears.

Jones finished second on New England in stops behind Christian Elliss (13). He also notched his first sack of the campaign, bringing down Caleb Williams on a second-down play near the end of the first half, though Chicago scored a touchdown on its following snap. Jones is off to a strong start to the campaign, recording 36 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) and five defensed passes (including an interception) through seven contests.