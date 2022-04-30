The Patriots selected Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

New England lost J.C. Jackson this offseason, so Jones fits a need. The Houston product does not project well as a boundary corner, however. He is 5-foot-8 and 174 pounds with 28.88-inch arms, so he will likely be ticketed for the slot. Jones did not test at the combine or at Houston's pro day. The strength of his prospect profile is in his production, as he broke up 18 passes and picked off five more in his senior season.