Jones (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Jones has appeared in all 14 games this season, logging 58 tackles (48 solo), one interception and two fumble recoveries on 64 percent of the defensive snaps. Alex Austin will be in line for more defensive snaps behind Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones in Buffalo.
