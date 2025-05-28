Jones (hip) was spotted practicing Wednesday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Jones ended the Patriots' 2024 campaign on injured reserve due to a hip issue, but it now appears he's returned to full health after participating in voluntary OTAs on Wednesday. The fourth-year pro had the best season of his career in 2024, recording 58 total tackles and 10 passes defended, including one interception, over 14 games. He's expected to serve as the team's top slot corner and punt returner again in 2025.