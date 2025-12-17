Patriots' Marcus Jones: Registers 10 stops in Week 15 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones tallied 10 tackles (eight solo), notched five yards on two punt returns and recovered his own fumble Sunday in a loss to the Bills.
Jones' tackle total was second-highest on New England in the tough defeat. The fourth-year defensive back's fumble recovery came after he muffed a punt in the first quarter, so he at least avoided what could have been a disastrous mistake. Jones continues to play a key role both on defense and special teams for the Patriots.
