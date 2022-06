Jones (undisclosed) was still in a red/non-contact jersey at the Patriots' practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

It's still unclear what is ailing Jones, but he remains in a non-contact uniform at mandatory minicamp. The third-round pick is coming off a final season at Houston in 2021 where he intercepted five passes. Jones currently projects to operate as a depth option behind Terrance Mitchell and Jalen Mills at cornerback amongst others.