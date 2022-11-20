Jones (ankle) returned a punt for a touchdown after re-entering Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.
Jones previously exited during the second half and was deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury. While the extent of this issue is still unclear, the rookie was able to come back in and log the lone touchdown of the game to put the Patriots up 10-3 with eight seconds remaining. This play marks the first punt-return touchdown in the NFL season, and Jones will look to continue providing a burst in the return game against the Vikings on Thanksgiving day.