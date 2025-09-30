Jones finished with five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 42-13 win over Carolina. He added 167 yards and a touchdown on three punt returns.

Jones tied his season-high mark in tackles, but where he really shined was as a punt returner. The fourth-year cornerback returned a punt 87 yards for a score in the first quarter and also had a 61-yard return in the second period before capping his big day with a 19-yard return in the third. The TD was his second punt-return touchdown of his career.