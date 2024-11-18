Jones recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Rams.

Jones played 84 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps Sunday and led the team in total tackles. The Houston product has now appeared in 11 games this season, recording 43 total tackles and five passes defended, including one interception. He's expected to continue starting alongside Jonathan Jones and Christian Gonzalez in the Patriots' secondary ahead of the Week 12 matchup in Miami.