Jones, who logged three snaps on offense in Thursday's 24-10 loss to the Bills, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, caught both of his targets in the contest for 51 yards and a TD.

The 2022 third-rounder, who has also been handling return duties for the Patriots, is officially listed by the team as a defensive back, but as Zack Cox notes, the University of Houston product did see work as a wide receiver in college in addition to playing cornerback and handling kick/punt returns. It remains to be seen if Jones continues to see snaps on offense in the coming weeks, but given how explosive he looked while taking a a screen pass 48 yards for a touchdown Thursday, it wouldn't surprise us to see New England's coach staff look to find ways to get the ball in the versatile rookie's hands more often down the stretch.