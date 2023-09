Jones (shoulder) suffered a torn labrum and he's expected to be placed on in-season injured reserve, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Jones went down with a shoulder injury in New England's 24-17 loss to the Dolphins and he will now miss at least four contests while on IR. It's likely that he'll be out longer than the minimum amount of weeks and in his absence, Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant will likely see an increase in usage.