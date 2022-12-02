Jones (ankle) has been ruled active for Thursday's game against the Bills.
Jones was deemed questionable coming into Thursday night for the second week in a row while dealing with an ankle injury. Despite participating in a limited fashion during each practice Week 13, the 5-foot-8 rookie is set to play and serve as the Patriots' primary punt returner versus Buffalo. With starting cornerback Jalen Mills (groin) inactive, Jones could see increased playing time alongside Jack Jones and Myles Bryant as well.