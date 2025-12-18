Patriots' Marcus Jones: Sidelined to begin week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
Jones has not missed a game this season and has only been on the injury report once this season with an elbow injury. It's unclear if his availability for a Week 16 matchup against Baltimore is in doubt, but Jones' potential absence would hurt the Patriots' secondary and special teams units.
More News
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Registers 10 stops in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Snags pick-six in win•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Logs two tackles Week 11•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Back to full practice•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Dealing with elbow injury•
-
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Nets three-year extension•