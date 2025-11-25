Jones recorded five total tackles (three solo) and two passes defensed, including a pick-six, in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Bengals.

Jones was able to notch at least five takedowns for the first since since Week 8, but he made his largest impact in the second quarter when he picked off Joe Flacco and returned it for a touchdown. It was his first defensive touchdown since his rookie campaign in 2022 and the interception was his third of the season, setting a new career high. Jones is now up to 50 total tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also adding 11 passes defensed, three of which are interceptions, over 12 contests this year.