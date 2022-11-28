site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Marcus Jones: Starts week limited
Jones (ankle) was a limited participant in practice Monday.
Jones was questionable for the team's Thanksgiving day game against the Vikings with the same injury, but he did ultimately play. He'll work to do the same thing this week, as the
Patriots host the Bills on Thursday.
