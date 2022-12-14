Jones logged eight tackles (seven solo) and two passes defended, including one interception, during Monday's 27-13 win versus the Cardinals.

Jones logged his best defensive outing of the season after starting cornerback Jack Jones was forced out with a knee injury in the first quarter. With fellow starter Jalen Mills (groin) also inactive, the rookie reserve cornerback wound up playing a season-high 89 percent of New England's defensive snaps behind Jonathan Jones (100). As a result, the rookie Jones logged more than two tackles for the first time in his professional career. He also tallied his fourth and fifth passes defended, including an interception on an errant pass from Cardinals backup quarterback Colt McCoy. With the availability of New England's starting cornerbacks still up in the air, it's possible Jones could be in line to start Week 15 versus Las Vegas.