Jones (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.
Jones was unable to practice this week due to his concussion, and he'll be forced to sit out in Week 17. He'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol if he hopes to suit up for the Patriots' regular-season finale against Buffalo next week.
