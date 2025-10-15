Patriots' Marcus Jones: Very active in Week 6 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones racked up five tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and three defensed passes Sunday in a 25-19 win over New Orleans.
Jones picked up his first career sack when he brought down Spencer Rattler for a three-yard loss early in the fourth quarter. Jones was also very effective in coverage, breaking up three passes. Jones has five defensed passes over the past two weeks and six total across six games this season.