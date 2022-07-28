Jones rotated in as one of four punt returners during practice Wednesday after going working through mandatory minicamp in a limited capacity, Paul Perillo of the team's official site reports.

Jones wore a non-contact jersey during June's minicamp periods, but he appears to be healthy once again this training camp. The rookie third-round pick figures to compete with Jonathan Jones and Terrance Mitchell for a backup role at cornerback this coming season; however, Jones could establish a consistent role as the Patriots' punt returner.