Patriots' Marqise Lee: Joining Patriots
Lee is signing a one-year contract with New England, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's a pretty good landing spot for Lee, who was released by the Jaguars on Monday after playing only six games the past two seasons. The 2014 second-round pick was a late bloomer in Jacksonville, eventually emerging as a useful possession receiver in 2016 and 2017. He cashed in with a four-year, $34 million contract but then suffered an ACL tear during the 2018 preseason and entered 2019 at No. 4 on the Jags' WR depth chart. A shoulder injury forced Lee to injured reserve in late October, setting the stage for his offseason release. He'll now head to New England, where the wideout position appears shaky beyond top dog Julian Edelman.
