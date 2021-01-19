Lee, who opted out of the 2020 NFL season, is "trending toward playing" in 2021, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports.

The 2014 second-rounder -- who previously saw regular-season action in five campaigns with the Jaguars -- will now be further removed from the torn ACL that cost him the 2018 season and a shoulder injury that shortened his 2019 effort. Assuming he does return to the Patriots, the 29-year-old will have an opportunity to carve out a role in a wide receiver corps that can use some upgrades. For that reason, it's possible that Lee could emerge as a deep fantasy sleeper in an offense that figures to see its share of offseason personnel changes.