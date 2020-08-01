Lee will opt out of the 2020 season, Boston Globe writer Jim McBride reports.
Signed to a one-year, $910,000 deal, Lee didn't have much financial incentive in the face of the escalated risk brought on by the COVID pandemic. He was in position to bet on himself for 2021 free agency while offering the Patriots reps both in the slot and outside, but the former USC star will wait until the 2021 season to make his attempted comeback from multiple years of poor injury luck. His absence from the roster improves the odds of fringe receiver prospects like Will Hastings and Jeff Thomas earning a final roster spot.