McCall was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on Tuesday, Howard Balzer of GoPHNX.com reports.

McCall, an undrafted free agent in the 2022 offseason, suited up for all 16 games with Carolina last year. They ultimately opted to waive him earlier in the week, which led to the Patriots scooping him up. The 24-year-old will attempt to earn a role providing depth on New England's defensive line.