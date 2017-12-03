Patriots' Marquis Flowers: Active Sunday
Flowers (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Flowers was limited in practice this past week but will be expected to see a typical workload on Sunday. Starting linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) is playing after dealing with injury during the week, and Flowers could see some extra snaps if Van Noy is at all limited.
