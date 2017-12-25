Flowers tallied 10 tackles (five solo) and 2.5 sacks in Sunday's 37-16 defeat of the Bills.

Flowers took full advantage of Kyle Van Noy's absence, and the 25-year-old made more tackles in the contest than he'd amassed in any single season prior to 2017. The sacks were also the first of his career. He'll be a good bet for Week 17 against the Jets if Van Noy again misses out.