Flowers (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday.

If Flowers is able to get healthy for Sunday's game against the Bills, he may have a good chance to log plenty of defensive snaps since Kyle Van Noy is dealing with a calf issue. Flowers has been used sparingly on defense this season, though, so it's difficult to project how he'd react to the increased workload.

