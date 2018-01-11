Patriots' Marquis Flowers: Listed as questionable
Flowers (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Titans.
Flowers missed Wednesday's practice with an illness but returned Thursday in a limited capacity. If he isn't able to play, the Patriots may need James Harrison to take on an increased workload.
