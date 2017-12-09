Patriots' Marquis Flowers: Questionable for Week 14
Flowers (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Flowers was a limited participant in practice this week, so it would seem as though he is on track to play after battling through the injury in Week 13. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) has already been ruled out, creating a major opportunity for Flowers should he be able to suit up against the Dolphins.
