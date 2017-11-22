Patriots' Marquis Flowers: Records four tackles in victory
Flowers notched four solo tackles in the Patriots' 33-8 victory over the Raiders.
Flowers previous season-high in tackles was two (one solo), which he recorded in week three. Heading into Week 11 he had just five tackles on the season. He did his damage Sunday on just 32 defensive snaps (43.0 percent).
