Flowers will return to the Patriots on a one-year deal worth up to $2.55 million, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Flowers didn't see many defensive snaps early in the year for New England, but was a key player down the stretch of the season. Over the last two games of the year, the former Cincinnati Bengal accumulated 14 combined tackles and 3.5 sacks, then added four tackles and a sack in the Patriots' first playoff matchup against Tennessee. That window opened up due to a calf injury suffered by starter Kyle Van Noy, who should resume his regular role in 2018. Flowers appears likely to return to his role as a depth option, though he'll get plenty of work on special teams as well.