Patriots' Marquis Flowers: Will play Monday
Flowers (knee) is officially active for Monday night's game against the Dolphins.
Flower was listed as questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week, but it seemed as though he was on track to play. The 25-year-old should see a heavy workload against the Dolphins on Monday with linebacker Kyle Van Noy (calf) inactive.
