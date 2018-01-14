Patriots' Marquis Flowers: Will play versus Titans
Flowers (illness) is officially active for Saturday night's divisional-round game against the Titans.
Flowers was listed as questionable after sitting out Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed illness, but he was able to return as a limited participant Thursday. The 25-year-old should serve his usual rotational role at linebacker for the Patriots on Saturday.
