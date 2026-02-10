Lang signed a reserve/future contract with the Patriots on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old joined the Patriots' practice squad in late December after being dropped from Seattle's practice squad in mid-November. Lang went undrafted out of Northwestern in 2025, catching 11 passes for 115 yards and one touchdown during his final collegiate season. After inking a new deal with New England, he's expected to compete for a spot on the active roster throughout the offseason.