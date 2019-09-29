Patriots' Marshall Newhouse: Active Sunday vs. Bills
Newhouse (illness) is active for Sunday's tilt against Buffalo.
Newhouse was held out of practice throughout the week due to his illness and was questionable entering Sunday. He'll figure to see his normal role as the starting left tackle.
