The Patriots have listed Newhouse (illness) as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills.

Newhouse was unable to practice all week and now looks like a true game-time decision. His status will depend on how he is feeling closer to kickoff. Should he ultimately be unable to go, Korey Cunningham and Caleb Benenoch would be the options to replace him at left tackle.

