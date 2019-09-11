Newhouse was signed by the Patriots on Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

New England needed to add some insurance along its offensive line following a shoulder injury to Marcus Cannon this past week. Newhouse is a versatile lineman, capable of lining up both at guard and at tackle, who will help the Patriots protect prized quarterback, Tom Brady. Newhouse, 30, was recently waived by the Saints and had spent time with both the Panthers and Bills last season before winding up in New Orleans earlier this offseason.

