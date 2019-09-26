Patriots' Marshall Newhouse: Not practicing Thursday
Newhouse (illness) did not practice Thursday, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.
Newhouse has yet to practice this week due to an undisclosed illness. The 30-year-old veteran started at left tackle during New England's last two games. If Newhouse is forced to miss any time, the Patriots will have to rely on Korey Cunningham and Caleb Benenoch, who they could opt to rotate into the starting lineup.
-
